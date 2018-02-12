Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 9 — Angel Star Yancey, 35, of 166 Harper Glen Lane, Apt. 203, was charged with fraud-worthless check. Written promise; court date is March 21.

• Feb. 9 — Megale Lashon Crumpler, 40, of 326 Dick St., Garland, was charged with driving while impaired, speeding and reckless driving to endanger. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 14.

• Feb. 10 — Jennifer Taylor Hill, 41, of 313 McKoy St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 14.

• Feb. 10 — Jalyn Rashawn Boone, 19, of 1321 Garland Airport Road, Garland, was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats and criminal damage to property. Bond set at $6,000; court date is March 8.

• Feb. 10 — Vanessa Star Royal, 33, of 4170 Hayne Stretch Road, Roseboro, was charged on out-of-county warrants with two counts of breaking and entering and one count of felony conspiracy. No bond or court date set.

• Feb. 11 — Ginger Thornton Baggett, 38, of 3559 Straw Pond School Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 12.

• Feb. 11 — Kenneth Wayne Hall, 39, of 296 Little Coharie Lane, Roseboro, was charged with violation of court order. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 19.

• Feb. 11 — Justin Richard Powell, 25, of 154 Emerly Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple physical assault. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 26.

• Feb. 11 — Shakirah Nyeema Pigford, 40, of 2735 Buckhorn Road, Harrells, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is March 14.

• Feb. 11 — Gabrielle Shanice Graham, 30, of 174 N. Bladen Ave., Garland, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $8,500; court date is Feb. 23.

• Feb. 11 — Cherelle Anique Beatty, 25, of 419 Scronce Road, Harrells, was charged with driving while impaired and left of center. Bond set at $500; court date is March 14.

Incidents/investigations

• Feb. 9 — Richard Darden of Faison reported a residential break-in, with two TVs, two game consoles and assorted accessories stolen. Items valued at $2,750,

• Feb. 9 — Raymond Bland of Newton Grove reported various items, including a PS4, games and controllers, along with coins, taken. Items valued at $1,450.

• Feb. 10 — John Malinek of Ivanhoe reported the theft of two TVs, passenger mirror and two nail guns. Items valued at $1,400.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.