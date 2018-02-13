SCC graduate receives top honors

Daniel Horne, who graduated from Sampson Community College’s December trucking class, has already been hired by TMC Transportation which is located in Des Moines, Iowa. Shortly after graduation, Daniel went through new-hire orientation and training class and finished as an Honor Roll recipient.

Founded in 1972, TMC is recognized as a standard-bearer of quality performance in flatbed transportation. Their goal is to hire the best employees to develop innovative techniques focused on customer satisfaction.

“We are very proud of Daniel,” said Fred Stamey, head of the Truck Driver’s Training program at SCC. “But honestly it’s really no surprise. We expect the best from all of our students and we are proud of them and see a lot of success when they leave here.”

SCC’s Truck Driver Training program is one of the most popular at the college and is the most cost-efficient program of its type in the United States.

Horne’s graduating class made news on the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association website at OOIDA.com when they featured an article by the Sampson Independent featured on their website at www.clintonnc.com/news/26741/truck-driver-program-graduates-two-classes.

For more information regarding truck driver training, call Stamey at 910-592-8081.