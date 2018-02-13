Grady aims to improve Clerk’s office

Tammy H. Grady has worked in the Clerk of Superior Court’s office for 17 years and wants to bring her knowledge, experience and kindness to the head post, while emulating the best of two longtime clerks.

Democrat Grady said her mission is to “get back to the people.” Grady has had a passion for serving the people of Sampson County since she was 12.

She began volunteering with the Sampson County Adult Day Care and continued with 4H. She went on to work for the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Sampson County Head Start before the last 17 years as deputy clerk at the courthouse.

“If elected clerk, I would like to continue the foundation laid out by the late Mr. Charlie McCullen — staff and all citizens before self, make a friend a day; and Mr. Norman Wayne Naylor — open door policy to be readily available to assist all citizens,” Grady stated.

She also plans to bring her own mantra: smile and kindness goes a long way. Everyone should be treated with respect, and not given the run-around, she attested.

“The extensive knowledge and experience I have gained over the years would allow me to personally assist citizens and not rely on others who may send them to several offices before an answer or issue can be resolved,” she said.

Grady said updating equipment and technology, provided by the Administrative Office of the Courts in Raleigh, as well as office furnishings, a Sampson County government responsibility, are priorities. Those items can be requested by the clerk, but the decision ultimately lies with a higher authority.

Accommodations for jurors is another of her concerns.

“There is no reason jurors should have to stand outside in extreme weather conditions,” she said. “As the clerk, I will consult with the judges, district attorneys and security about switching courtrooms to better serve the many jurors who are summoned to appear when selecting a jury.”

Grady was one of two who filed Monday for Clerk of Court, including current Clerk Dwight Williams Jr., appointed two weeks ago.

Naylor served as Clerk of Court since 2002, running unopposed for years. He stepped down at the end of 2017, cutting short his fourth term by 11 months. Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Albert D. Kirby held interviews with seven Republican and Democrat hopefuls in the wake of Naylor’s departure and ultimately appointed Williams to fill Naylor’s unexpired term.

Grady and Williams were two of those seven. The other five have informed The Sampson Independent and election officials of their intention to throw their names in this week, including Republicans Chris Driver, Chris Fann and Barbara Moore, and Democrats Brent Baggett and Jerry Bradshaw.

Born and raised close to the Kitty Fork community, Grady grew up going to Owen Grove PFWB, where she still attends. She loves singing Gospel music, something that is “uplifting to the soul,” she said. Her values stand on faith, family, friends and neighbors.

She is married to husband Darryl, a retiree of the Clinton Police Department. The two have a daughter, McKenzie.

As clerk, Grady said she would like the opportunity to go into Sampson’s communities and explain the responsibilities of the Clerk of Court and staff so they can better understand the court process and procedures followed on a daily basis.

“It’s important that all citizens know the practices of our office and the reason duties are accomplished in a particular way,” Grady said, adding, “It would be an honor to be elected as Clerk of Superior Court for Sampson County. It has been a pleasure to serve in the Clerk’s Office and I look forward to continuous service to all who enter.”

Grady http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Tammy-grady-mug.jpg Grady

Deputy clerk: ‘Get back to the people’

By Chris Berendt cberendt@clintonnc.com

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.