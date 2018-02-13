Clinton native to host adult summit at City Hall

LaShonta Tatum is looking forward to helping residents become better people and improve their lives.

The local minster is continuing her Adult Summit series, with a session titled “I Rose.” It’s scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at Clinton City Hall, 221 Lisbon St. The event is free for the public.

She began the community event last year with two sessions. It connects successful people from Sampson County.

“We welcome those people back into the community to show those people that we can grow and that we can grow together,” Tatum said. “We can be bigger and better than our circumstances.”

Author Tamara Lytch is the special guest for the event. She’s one of several contributors to the book “Broken But Not Shattered, a book with a collection of stories about redemption. Lytch was one of four women sharing testimonies about overcoming struggles. She now resides in Greensboro.

Tatum describes the event as an “Adult Summit,” drawing inspiration from the “Teen Summit,” a talk show for youths that aired on the BET network. During the event, Tatum said she does not include children, but she understands if accommodations can not be made for a babysitter.

“It’s going to include open and discussion and information on how to get from one area of your life to another,” Tatum said about topics regarding health, finances and starting a businesses.

Tatum is a Clinton native and currently resides in the city. Growing up, she attended Clinton City Schools. During her life, she made a decision to help people through transformation and helping people in the community.

“I love people and I hate to see someone struggling,” Tatum said. “I feel like a lot of people settle and they don’t have to. A lot of people don’t change because they feel like it’s nothing better.”

Through her events, she wants to change that by helping people think outside the box. During her life, she expressed how she overcame many obstacles.

“When I was called into ministry, I was terrified because I didn’t know how I was going to be perceived,” she said. “I didn’t know if people were going to accept me because of who I used to be.”

By Chase Jordan cjordan@clintonnc.com

