Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Feb. 13 — William Travis Pope, 29, of 1630 Carter Town Road, Clinton, was charged with uttering forged instrument and uttering forged endorsement. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Feb. 23.
• Feb. 13 — Hope Marie Leak, 17, of 5324 Miranda Drive, Hope Mills, was charged with criminal damage to property (vandalism) and fighting (affray). Bond set at $1,000.
• Feb. 13 — Shakirah Nyeema Pigford, 40, of 2735 Buckhorn Road, Harrells, was charged with violation of court order. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 7.
• Feb. 13 — Samaya Emahni Haight, 17, of 12725 Windy Pines Way, Apt. 201, Pineville, N.C., was charged with criminal damage to property (vandalism), fighting (affray) and resisting public officer. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 6.
• Feb. 13 — Jada Kenyatta Still, 16, of 1542 Snuggs Park Road, Albernarle, N.C., was charged with criminal damage to property (vandalism) and fighting (affray). Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 6.
Incidents/investigations
• Feb. 13 — Larry King of Turkey reported items taken from an outbuilding, including a chainsaw, generator, 20 lightpole lights, weedeater, miter saw and water pump. Items valued at $2,250.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.