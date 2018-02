Rhonda Campbell, sustainability manager with Smithfield Foods presents a check to Bill Scott, Clinton Kiwanis Club member, to use for the annual Kiwanis Pancake and Sausage Feast to be held Feb. 23 from 5-7 p.m. and Feb. 24 from 6:30-9:3 a.m.

