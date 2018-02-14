Union queens crowned

The Tiny Miss and Little Miss Union Pageant was held Saturday night at Union Elementary School. There were 15 young ladies vying for the title of Tiny Miss Union and 19 for Little Miss Union. All of the contestants were beautiful and did an outstanding job. Winners were Gabrielle Wilson — 1st runner up in Tiny Miss; Halle Garey — Tiny Miss Union 2018; Amberly Ruiz and Jada Herring — both received 1st runner-up in Little Miss; and Tallie Ashline — Little Miss Union 2018.

