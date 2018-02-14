Stuffed with love

Sampson Community College students, faculty and staff celebrated Valentine’s Day by building their own stuffed animals for loved ones. The event, sponsored by the college’s Student Government Association, allowed participants to stuff their own animals, put a heart inside and add a t-shirt for the occasion.

