Annual Chamber banquet slated for Feb. 22

It’s once again time for the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce to recognize area businesses and business leaders for their dedicated service to the community.

The annual Chamber banquet will be held Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, with dinner and cocktail hour before the awards ceremony beginning at 7 p.m.

“I am so excited about this Chamber year ahead of us, as we continue to improve, grow and continue the journey for economic growth within Sampson County,” Kaitlin Adkins, executive director of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce said. “Every year we strive for new ideas for more benefits for our members, and we also strive for better ways to serve our members and our community. We are so excited for new partnerships and new ways to get involved with the community.”

Business Person of the Year Award

This award is given to someone who owns and operates or bears principal responsibility for operating a business. Partners who jointly own and operate a business may be nominated as a “team,” so long as the number of individuals in the team nomination does not exceed four. The business must have a substantiated history as an established business, employee welfare — a benchmark to judge the impact of the business on the job market, indication of continued growth as it relates to sales volume and employee base, the ability to face and solve economic problems and show voluntary efforts beyond business and professional responsibility.

Nominees for this year are Ken Sutton of State Farm, Holden DuBose with DuBose Strapping and Amber Cava with Sampson Regional Medical Center.

Last year’s recipient was Chuck Spell of Hog Slat.

Sutton has been with State Farm for 30 years and is a member of the Chamber of Commerce Board, the Clinton Kiwanis and Shriner’s Club. He has led local Cub Scouts and supported Clinton City Schools. As a member of First United Methodist Church, he has served on numerous committees.

DuBose is a lifelong resident of Sampson County and a 1999 graduate of the University of South Carolina. He started with the family business as a plant worker and now serves as the vice president, responsible for all manufacturing and outside sales.

He is active in the community as a volunteer and serves on several boards including the Sampson Community College Foundation, Coharie Country Club, and First United Methodist Church Finance Committee. DuBose is the board Co-Chairman of Harrells Christian Academy and has formerly served on the American Iron & Steel Institute Shipping & Packaging Committee and the Sampson County Tourism Authority.

Cava serves as the vice president of strategy and business development for SRMC and began eight years ago as the marketing director. She began her career as executive director for the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce and then briefly worked for Campbell University’s College of Arts and Science recruitment office.

Cava presently co-chairs the Young Professionals of Sampson County and was a charter member of the first Steering Committee in 2015. She additionally serves on the Chamber’s Leadership Steering Committee.

Small Business Excellence Award

The recipient of this award should have staying power and show a substantiated history as an established business, show employee welfare and a benchmark to judge the impact of the business on the job market, an indication of continued growth as it relates to sales volume and employee base, ability to face and solve economic problems and show contributions to aid community-oriented projects, and evidence of the use of personal time and resources.

Nominees for this year are Tropicana Supermarket, Royal Gifts and Fine China and Tires Inc.

Last year’s winner was Matthews Cards and Gifts.

Entrepreneurial Success Award

This award is given to any individual who serves as a majority owner and operates or bears principal responsibility for operating a small business with a two-year track record, has increased employment opportunities created by the nominee’s business, developed and/or utilizatized an innovative or creative business method and demonstrated entrepreneurial potential necessary for long-term business success and economic growth.

Nominees for this year are Ted’s Charcoal Steakhouse, Eugene’s Trucking and Tony’s Custom Cabinets.

Last year’s recipient was Rebecca’s of Clinton.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets can call the Chamber at 910-592-6177.

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

What: 48th Annual Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce Banquet When: Feb. 22 — Cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. Where: Sampson Agri-Exposition Center

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

