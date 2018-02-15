Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 14 — Melissa Gerald Brewington, 43, of 113 Colonial Drive, Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrants with obtaining property false pretense and failure to comply. Bond set at $7,500; court date is March 6.

• Feb. 14 — Milton Lee Strong, 58, of 3218 Ozzie Road, Clinton, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Feb. 27.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.