Brent Baggett is making a run to become Sampson County’s Clerk of Court.

The Sampson County native and current Sampson County Democratic Party chairman filed Thursday afternoon with family and friends present. With close to 32 years of state government experience, Baggett believes he’s the right person for the job.

“I just think it’s time for some changes,” Baggett said. “I hear a lot of complaints about professionalism, bad attitudes and work performance. I feel that I have the knowledge and skills needed.”

He grew up the Spivey’s Corner area of Sampson County and graduated from Midway High School. Next, Baggett attended Sampson Technical Institute (now known as Sampson Community College) and earned a degree in criminal justice.

“When I was 18 years old and finished high school, I wanted to go into law enforcement,” he said.

His first job was with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s (NCDPS) Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, where he worked as a correctional officer.

Later, he became a training instructor with the Office of Staff Development and Training, a unit of NC DPS. He’s now a training manager and oversees the basic Probation and Parole Officer Training for the entire state of North Carolina. June will mark 32 years of service. He currently resides in his hometown and has a daughter Ashley Such; and a son, Nicholas Baggett.

If elected by voters, Baggett believes he can make great strides when it comes to customer service at the courthouse.

“With the Clerk of Court, I think it would be a good idea for someone to come in from the outside,” he said. “When you’ve been working at a place for years you tend to do the same old things, the same old way. I think with some new eyes looking at things, some thing can be changed. Just because you do something the same way doesn’t mean it’s the most efficient way and the best way to do things.”

Baggett is one of several residents running for the Clerk of Court spot. He was the second Democrat to file for the primary, after Tammy Grady. Democrat Jerry Bradshaw is expected to file soon. Sampson County Republicans Barbara Moore, Chris Driver and Dwight Williams are also vying for the position. Republican Chris Fann plans to join the mix too.

In other filings involving Sampson County, but occurring out of county, William Brisson has filed to seek reelection to his North Carolina House of Representative District 22 seat Brisson will attempt to retain his District 22 seat, this time as a Republican. He switched parties last year. Democrat Martin (Tony) Denning filed earlier this week to challenge Brisson.

Democrat Kyle Horton has filed for U.S. House of Representatives, District 7, the post that is currently occupied by Republican Congressman David Rouzer.

The filing period will begin at noon Monday, Feb. 12, and extend until noon Wednesday, Feb. 28. One-stop voting will extend for weeks in April and early May leading up to the May 8 primary.

The Democrat and Republican candidates will face-off for the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Democrat says ‘time for some changes’

By Chase Jordan cjordan@clintonnc.com

