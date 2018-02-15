Youth on a mission

The youth at Pleasant Union Baptist Church are hosting a fundraiser and raffle spaghetti dinner Feb. 23.

This money will be used to help the youth attend spiritual camps in the summer, as well as give to local mission groups from across the country.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m. The spaghetti will be prepared by Sammios in Fayetteville. Organizers are asking tickets to be prepurchased so they can have an accurate head count.

To purchase tickets, please call Angela Cashwell at 910-385-4170 or Jim Ezzell at 910-305-8455.

This fundraiser helps support the youth group activities and mission work throughout the year. The youth have traveled to Winter Jam, a Christian music concert, and Camp Cashwell in June, a youth retreat and bible study. They also attend functions at White Lake and participate in Annie Armstrong, Lottie Moon and Operation Christmas Child.