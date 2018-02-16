HCA Sr. Beta shines at convention

As the Senior State Sponsor of the North Carolina Beta Club, HCA biology teacher and club sponsor Ruth Ann Parker has an up close perspective on what winning an event at the Senior Beta state convention requires.

“Our students are going up against the best from over 75 schools in the state,” she says. “I could not be prouder of how Harrells performed in this year’s competitions.”

While in Greensboro at the 80th annual North Carolina Senior Beta State Convention, HCA students captured the following awards:

1st Place

Language Arts I – Aidan Kunst

Short Story – Lucas Thornton

2nd Place

Language Arts I – Nicole Dixon

Poetry I – O’Neika Williams

Fresh Look At Beta – Zaria Washington, Larson Cashwell, Sophie Dixon, and Savannah Wells

Show Choir – Brayden Sutton, Miranda Wells, Kyra Gensel, Cameron Simpson, Gracy Peterson, Sophie Dixon, Thomas Rhodes, Stefani Boussias, Annabeth Ellis, Madison Cannon, Jeana Grace Bowker, Olivia Toler, Ellie Carone, and Anna Rackley

3rd Place

Character Skit – Brayden Sutton, Miranda Wells, Caroline Jones, Abbigail Clark, Kyra Gensel, MacKenzie Harrell, Cameron Simpson, and Anna Rackley

Premier Performer Award — Abbigail Clark, Caroline Jones and Ivey Rouse. This award, new to Beta Club this year, invites selected dancers and singers to come to the national convention and rehearse with a professional choreographer for a special performance at both the convention and a “flash mob” in the city of Savannah.

As Beta State Vice President, HCA Senior Cameron Tyler of Dublin, delivered a keynote address about “Exceeding Your Limits” and presided over a leadership session where he was able to share about his Beta experiences and introduce ways that clubs can collaborate and network. For example, through Beta, Cameron has been able to travel to Washington, D.C. to speak with NC representatives on Capitol Hill about the importance of supporting education on and opportunities for students to perform community service.

Founded in 1934, Beta exists to promote the ideals of achievement, character, leadership, and service in young people nationally and internationally through school clubs, state and national competitions, scholarships, camps, and conferences.