SMS band students earn spot in district band

On Feb. 3, over 650 students from southeastern North Carolina auditioned at Mac Williams Middle School for a chair in the 2018 Southeastern All-District Band.

Eighteen students from Sampson Middle School earned a chair in the band. These students will participate in a two day clinic at Gray’s Creek High School Feb. 16-17. A concert will be presented to the public at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Gray’s Creek High School Auditorium.

Those earning a chair from SMS were: Celeste Castrejon — 1st Alternate Clarinet, Jackson Lowe — 5th Chair Trumpet Symphonic Band, Necole Portillo-Lopez — 5th Chair Clarinet Concert Band, Xitlali Reyes — 8th Chair Flute Symphonic Band, Bridget Castillo — 8th Chair Clarinet Concert Band, Ta’Shawnna Green — 9th Chair Trumpet Symphonic Band, Keidy Molina — 8th Chair Trombone Concert Band, Lilyana Wilson — 1st Chair Mallets Symphonic Band, Carrie Jordan — 6th Chair Tuba Symphonic Band, Alana Rozier — 1st Chair Tenor Sax Symphonic Band, Trent Sumner — 7th Chair French Horn, Jill Casey — 2nd Chair Bassoon Symphonic Band, Hanna Locklear — 4th Chair French Horn Concert Band, Sarah Harrison — 1st Chair Bassoon Concert Band, Connor Kennedy — 2nd Chair Tuba Symphonic Band, Alexandra Amaya-Ortiz — 19th Chair Clarinet Symphonic Band, Tyler Emanuel — 4th Chair Percussion Symphonic Band, Julian Dufour — 3rd Chair French Horn Concert Band and Ethan Donatelli — 9th Chair Trombone Symphonic Band.