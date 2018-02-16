Stop leads to house — and more charges

A Garland man arrested on meth trafficking offenses following a vehicle stop Thursday has now received additonal drug felonies after meth was also found in his home by Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities, according to reports.

Agents with the Special Investigations Division obtained a search warrant for the Garland address of Eric Hernandez, 23, of 518 S. Ingold Ave., based on his arrest earlier that day on Old Mintz Hwy., Garland.

During a search of the home, agents located an additional 29 grams of meth. As a result, Hernandez was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for storage of a controlled substance and two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver meth.

He was placed under an additional $200,000 bond, bringing his total bond amount to $320,000.

Hernandez was initially arrested along with Matthew Justin Moore, 24, of 130 6th St. Garland, after a deputy stopped the 2002 Oldsmobile Alero they were traveling in just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

According to previous reports, a sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area of Old Mintz Highway when he observed a vehicle operating with an expired registration plate. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the Oldsmobile and upon approaching it, smelled marijuana coming from with inside, reports state.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, 32 grams of meth was found.

Hernandez and Moore were taken into custody and charged in connection with the drug seizure. Hernandez and Moore were both charged with trafficking by possession, trafficking by transport, maintaining a vehicle for storage of a controlled substance, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond for each was set at $120,000 apiece.

Later Thursday, sheriff’s investigators reportedly added to that seizure after executing the search warrant.

“This is not only an example of proactive policing, but it is teamwork at its best,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith stated. “The officers involved in this case did an outstanding job in removing this drug dealer from the streets of Sampson County.”

Hernandez has been in trouble in Sampson before, with several drug-related convictions to his name.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Hernandez is currently under post-release supervision following a conviction in February of discharging a firearm into occupied property and possession of firearm by a felon. He served time in prison and was just released in December 2017.

Court records also show prior convictions of possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving while impaired.

By Chris Berendt cberendt@clintonnc.com

