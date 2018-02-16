Sampson County Extension honors 4-H Youths

Amber Lackey smiled as a bright green stole was placed on her during a special night for Sampson County’s 4-H program.

In a few months, Lackey is going to proudly wear it after completing her high school education. That moment during the annual Achievement Night sparked a new tradition for the program.

“She strives to go after the best,” Program Assistant Elizabeth Merrill said about her many years of dedication. “She doesn’t go after mediocre. She want to be the best.”

After accepting the Achievement Medal for her work in the club, Lackey was honored as the 2017 Senior 4-H’er of the Year. She was one of many 4-H’ers who received awards Thursday night. The purpose was to recognize members and supporters of 4-H.

For Lackey, it was an honor to receive the award. The home-schooled student said the organization helped her grow.

“Four-H is a broad organization and they have something for everybody,” she said. “It’s taught me how to stay organized and focused, so that’s been a big help for me personally. It’s about being able to go into something with a positive attitude, think of a situation and then have ways to solve the problems.”

Her sister Kaylee Lackey,11, was honored as the Junior 4-H’er of the Year for 2017.

“I feel really good,” Kaylee said. “I just want to make 4-H better and learn how to make my country better.”

As a member of 4-H, she enjoys working with her peers and volunteers. She’s been a part of the group since the age of 5. Kaylee is involved in the Cookie Clover Scouts and the Hippity Hop 4-H Rabbit Club.

“We can all come together as a group and do community service so the community can be better,” Kaylee said.

The theme for Thursday’s celebration was “4-H, One Size Fits All.” Mike Yoder, state 4-H program leader, made remarks about the variety of programs available. He was overwhelmed by the amount of participation of members and volunteers. Throughout the state, more than 269,000 youths are involved. He added that 4-H is the largest youth development organization in the country, although Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts receive more attention. It’s something that National 4-H council is trying to change through a campaign titled “4-H Grows Here.”

“We’re trying to promote 4-H for what it is and what it has done for this country and that is develop young people into the leaders that we need for the future,” Yoder said to the audience.

He stressed that’s important for young people to get involved with citizen and leadership programs offered through 4-h.

“We see today that civil discourse is perhaps not what it used to be,” he said. “We need to teach people how to get along with each other and how to communicate with each other, rather than just texting back and forth.”

During the night he enjoyed watching the 4-H’ers receive their awards on stage. The Majestic Riders were honored as the 4-H Club of the Year. Loralei Bellanger and Kaylee Lackey earned the Bronze Achievement Award. Kaya Kusmierczuk and Karol Kusmierczuk earned the Gold Achievement Award. South River Electric Membership Corporation earned recognition for being the sponsor of the year and Anne Wicke was honored as the Volunteer of the Year.

Club awards were presented to the Cooke Clover Scouts, Every Buddies Kids Club, Happy Feet, Hippity Hop 4-H Rabbit Club, Juntos (Clinton High School/Sampson Middle), Juntos (Hobbton High School), Majestic Riders and Prime Cuts, a new club that received its charter.

Genny Thompson, extension agent for 4-H Youth Development, said the program is proud of the work of youths such as Amber Lackey and many others.

“As always, we’re proud of our 4-H members,” Thompson said. “They’ve worked really hard for all of these achievements that they’ve made throughout the year. I can’t wait to add more 4-H members.”

Achievement Night celebrates yearly achievements

Reach Chase Jordan Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

