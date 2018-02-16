Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Feb. 15 — Tammy Lynn Mccraw, 48, of 59 Rossie Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is March 6.
Incidents/investigations
• Feb. 15 — Roy Ezzell of Turkey reported the theft of a 2014 Articat, valued at $4,800, and a 10-foot ladder, valued at $100.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.