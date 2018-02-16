Butler files for sheriff

Beaming on Friday at the Sampson Board of Elections, Freddie Butler is giving his life’s dream another go.

“This been a lifelong dream for me,” said Butler, who filed for sheriff, with wife of 37 years Melody Lynn Butler beside him and numerous other family members, friends and supporters in tow.

Butler is a state retiree, spending 30 years with the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, retiring as deputy director for personnel and field operations for the entire state. A 1976 graduate of Clinton High School, Butler studied criminal justice at Sampson Community College and is a sworn U.S. Marshal. He is the son of the late Sampson County Sheriff Graham R. Butler.

His father inspired him at a very early age to start a career in law enforcement, and he did just that, beginning his career as a uniformed officer and working his way up the ranks, receiving 10 promotions in his three-decade career. During that time, he received hundreds of hours in specialized training relating to criminal investigations and the last 10 years of my career was all in supervision. But said he knows firsthand how to manage a budget, and employees for that matter.

“I led over 200 sworn officers and a large number of civilian personnel and worked closely with civilians to enforce the laws of our state fairly and equitably,” said Butler.

Butler ran for sheriff back in 2014 in what was ultimately an unsuccessful bid to unseat current Sheriff Jimmy Thornton, who earned his fourth term. Thornton filed earlier this week to seek reelection to his fifth term. Barring opposition in the May primary — there was none in either party through the first week of filing — he is set to face off against Thornton again in November.

Butler said he wasn’t satisfied with the 36 percent voter turnout in 2014, and wants to see that grow. He urged people to come to the polls this time around. Every vote truly does count, he said.

“This is not the electoral college; this is a popular vote,” he remarked. “I thought we’d give it another shot because we need a change. It’s time for a change. We don’t need to look for the Republican answer or the Democrat answer; we need to look for the right answer.”

As he imparted four years ago, Butler said more diversity is needed among patrol deputies. Having more minorities on the road will not only assist in solving crimes, but also build trust and enhance communication with the minority community, said Butler. The drug problem has also not waned, he said.

He also wanted to quell any rumors that he would overhaul existing personnel with mass firings.

“Never was that my intention and never did I say that,” the sheriff hopeful stated. “Rather, we need to look at restructuring these jobs so we can best meet the needs of the citizenry.”

While Butler is retired from the state, he is by no means retired. He has been in the pork production industry in 1990, and he wants to get back to serving the people, this time as sheriff.

“I want to put my many years of service back to work in the county where I was born and raised,” said Butler. “I hope to do that come November.”

Clerks file

As anticipated, the race for Clerk of Superior Court in Sampson County got a little more crowded before filing for the week ended Friday, with Democrat Jerry Bradshaw and Republican Chris Fann joining the mix.

They enter a race that already includes Republicans Barbara Moore, Chris Driver and current Clerk Dwight Williams Jr., appointed to the post following former Clerk of Court Norman Wayne Naylor’s retirement. Democrats Brent Baggett and Tammy Grady are also vying for the position.

Bradshaw is a recent retiree from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, serving for that agency on a full-time basis from April 2001 to December 2017, ending as sergeant over the civil/child support unit. Even before he was full-time, he worked in an auxiliary capacity under three different sheriffs, including Buck McCullen, Cranford Fann and Graham Butler. He did that while working first as a chief accountant at Sampson County Memorial Hospital from 1973-81, then with Carr-Boyette Insurance Agency for the next 20 years, from 1981-2001.

Bradshaw came in as a full-time road deputy in 2001.

A Clinton High School graduate, Bradshaw attained his associate degree in accounting from Mount Olive Junior College in 1969 before going on to earn his bachelor’s in accounting from Atlantic Christian (now Barton College) in 1973.

When he got back from school that year, he began working at the hospital and as an auxiliary officer with the Sheriff’s Office, while also becoming a member of the Clinton-Sampson Rescue Squad. He is now a lifetime member of the squad, serving well in excess of the 15 years that earns that distinction.

Bradshaw is married to wife, Toni. They have two daughters, Kelly and Jennifer, as well as four grandsons, ranging in age from 2 to 16 years old. He is a member of Miller’s Chapel PFWB Church in the Faison area.

“I appreciate the people allowing me to serve all these years in law enforcement and with rescue. I’ve been a servant of the people and I’ve always tried to treat people the way I wanted to be treated,” said Bradshaw, noting he would bring that same mentality to the Clerk’s post. “With the people’s help, with their prayers and by the grace of God, we can do it.”

Chris Fann is seeking to join a long line of family members who have held elected office locally.

Currently, Fann is on the Sampson Community College Board of Trustees, his third stint on the board. He has served since July 2014, having previously been a trustee from 1989-1993 and 2010-2013. He is a past president and current board member of both the Sampson Regional Medical Center Foundation (since 2007) and the Sampson Agri-Exposition Center Board (since 2008). He also served in those capacities for the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce from 1983-2016.

Fann graduated in June 1979 with a Bachelor of Science degree from North Carolina State University and, following graduation, came back home to Sampson.

Following a year as emergency loan supervisor for Farmers Home Administration in Clinton, he went into the car business. Fann was general manager, vice president and co-owner of Clinton Toyota for a decade, from 1980-90, then became general manager for Go Toyota until its sale in October 2016. He has been sales manager for Deacon Jones Toyota since then.

​“I think my business experience separates me from the other candidates — dealing with the public and the pressures that come along with the business itself,” said Fann. “I have a dedication for employees and customers, and I’d like to take that same dedication, commitment and ‘service above self’ mentality to the Clerk of Court’s office.”

Chris’ father, Cranford Fann, served as sheriff of Sampson County from 1972-74, then from 1978-90. His uncles are Bobby Strickland, longtime Salemburg mayor, and Jefferson Strickland, a former Sampson Board of Commissioners chairman. Another uncle, Jasper Boone, served on the Clinton City Schools (CCS) board and cousin Neal Strickland was on the Clinton City Council.

Fann and wife Kim, a retired teacher, will celebrate their 40th anniversary in August. The couple have two daughters, Casi Freeman and Savannah Anders, both of whom are CCS teachers, as well as four grandchildren. Fann attends Grove Park Baptist Church in Clinton, where he is a deacon and Sunday School teacher.

