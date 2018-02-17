Sampson’s rare collection

Sampson County is home to some famous birds who are part of photography project that is being featured in the National Geographic Magazine, as well as a collection by Geographic photographer Joel Sartore.

Don Butler has worked with rare, threatened and endangered Pheasants for nearly 30 years. Wife Ann began sharing in the passion in 1995 when the two married. Sartore came to Clinton in the summer of 2014 and photographed the Butlers’ collection of rare pheasants as part of his Photo Ark Exhibition at the National Geographic headquarter in Washington, D.C.

“Joel Sartore is on a mission to photograph all known living species of Pheasants who are living in captivity,” Butler said.

The couple have kept in contact with Sartore since he visited their home, and now, some of those photographs are being featured throughout a book being published by National Geographic that includes pictures from the Butler’s aviary and in the January edition of National Geographic Magazine.

Photo Ark is a multiyear National Geographic project with a simple goal — to create portraits of the world’s captive species before they disappear, and to inspire people everywhere to care.

Currently the Photo Ark collection includes more than 6,000 species — but Sartore isn’t done. His goal is to document the world’s 12,000 captive species with the studio lighting and black and white backgrounds that give the collection its iconic look. The hope? To inspire millions around the world with the message that it’s not too late to save some of the planet’s most endangered species.

“Our goal, as well as Joel’s goal, is to raise awareness on the possible extinction of these birds,” Butler said. “Over the course of the next 100 years, we can expect to lose half of the animal species.”

The Butlers have an aviary at their home, “Pheasant Heaven”, that is home to one of the most extensive collections of rare Pheasants in the United States.

One of the Pheasant species Butler and his wife works with is the Edwards Pheasant which is native to North Vietnam. The Vietnam war wiped out most of its habitat and it has not been seen in the wild since the 1980s. According to Butler, the bird may now be extinct.

“We have focused a lot of effort in the last few years to breed as many Edwards as possible,” Butler explained. “In the past two years we have raised over 80 of these critically endangered birds and we have sent them to zoos around the country who are now starting to work with them.”

Butler’s collection of birds began with the purchase of two birds who were being mistreated. That collection has grown to more than 18 different species of rare Pheasants that are threatened with extinction.

As for a long-term goal, Butler says he and his wife want to make a difference in the number of species that are in the wild.

“We are working to create a viable captive population and some day have a reintroduction program for these birds to re-enter the wild,” Butler concluded.

Sampson County resident Don Butler looks through a book that features birds from his aviary. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_butler1.jpg Sampson County resident Don Butler looks through a book that features birds from his aviary. This Himalayan Monal is one of the many birds Don and Ann Butler house at their aviary. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_butler2.jpg This Himalayan Monal is one of the many birds Don and Ann Butler house at their aviary.

Local aviary’s birds featured in magazine

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

