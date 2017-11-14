Farm Credit Associations donate through Pull for Youth

FAYETTEVILLE — AgCarolina Farm Credit, Cape Fear Farm Credit, and Carolina Farm Credit are proud to announce the fundraising results of the first annual Pull for Youth Charity Sporting Clays events benefitting NC 4-H and FFA.

A donation of $103,000 will be split evenly between North Carolina 4-H and FFA from the Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina. Funds were raised in conjunction with the three Pull for Youth sporting clays events held across North Carolina with over 350 shooting participants and 150 volunteers.

Over 150 businesses and organizations contributed to the pool of funds, including statewide $5,000 sponsors – American Forest Management, Hog Slat, House of Raeford – and the three Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina.

“The Pull for Youth sporting clays shoots across our state have been an overwhelming success,” said the three Association CEOs in a joint statement. “The response by those who participated, volunteered, and donated to the cause are a clear indicator that agriculture will remain the leading industry in our state. By providing funds to NC 4-H and FFA, the Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina and our Pull for Youth sponsors are working together to make sure tomorrow’s leaders in agriculture have a bright future. We are thankful for all of those who played a part in the success of Pull for Youth and we look forward to another great year in 2018.”

A full list of businesses and organizations who sponsored Pull for Youth are available via www.farmcreditofnc.com/pullforyouth. The Farm Credit Associations of NC are AgCarolina Farm Credit, Cape Fear Farm Credit, and Carolina Farm Credit. They are farmer owned financial cooperatives with headquarters in Raleigh, Fayetteville, and Statesville respectively. They are the leading provider of credit to farmers in North Carolina. The Associations have over $3.5 billion in loans and commitments outstanding to over 14,500 North Carolina farmers. Loans are made to finance land, homes, farm buildings, operating expenses, livestock and equipment, as well as other purposes. Credit life insurance, crop insurance, appraisal services, and leasing are also available through the Farm Credit Associations of NC.