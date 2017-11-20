N. Grove’s Olive receives National FFA Award

MOUNT OLIVE — Edward Olive, associate director of the Lois G. Britt Agribusiness Center at the University of Mount Olive (UMO), was recently awarded the Honorary American Degree by the National FFA Organization.

Honorary American Degrees are awarded to individuals who have provided exceptional service on a national level to agriculture, agricultural education, or FFA organizations. The awards are given annually at the National FFA Convention.

Olive earned his bachelor’s degree in ag education from UMO in 2012. He began working in the Agribusiness Center the following November. During his time at UMO, Olive has received the 2016 NC Honorary State FFA Degree and the May 2017 Extraordinary Employee award.

Dr. Sandy Maddox, director of the Lois G. Britt Agribusiness Center said, “Edward is a leader and visionary. He has been instrumental in helping the University of Mount Olive’s Agriculture Division to grow in enrollment and the Agribusiness Center to fulfill its mission in the agriculture community. His impact has been recognized regionally and at the state level and now at the national level. This honorary national award recognizes his influence in FFA and Ag Education and his consistent efforts to advance agriculture and student success. I am thankful to have Edward on our UMO team.”

Olive resides in Newton Grove with his wife, Shannon, and their, son Elliot.