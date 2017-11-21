Test now to avoid peak-season fee

In today’s economy, consumers are always looking for ways to save money. One of the most practical ways to save money is to have your soil tested. Soil testing is a service provided by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services at their Agronomic Division in Raleigh. For the fifth consecutive year, a $4 fee will be charged for all soil samples processed by the NCDA&CS Agronomic Division during its busiest season: Dec. through March. There will still be no fee from April through Nov.

Fees for other specific tests including plant tissue analysis, solution analysis, and nematodes will remain the same. These fees are being implemented to encourage more growers to sample early and for improvements to the agronomic lab such as new equipment, additional peak-season personnel and computer-programming enhancements. So, it is very important to get your samples to Raleigh by Nov. 30, to avoid the fees.

For farmers, soil testing is the first step in planning an economical and environmentally sound fertilization program. The efficient use of nutrients can help reduce fertilizer costs and environmental concerns without reducing yield or quality. This requires a well-planned fertilization program based on soil sampling, wise selection of nutrients based on needs and costs and proper application of fertilizers. For homeowners, soil testing takes the guesswork out of maintaining the soil in optimum condition for plant growth and development

Collect samples three to six months before planting time. Taking good samples, filling out paperwork properly, and packaging samples for delivery in a well-organized manner are important. In the coastal plain region, it is best to test the soil every two to three years. A soil test will access the present levels of major plant nutrients, soil pH, and micronutrients. Recommendations will include the amounts of lime and fertilizer, if necessary, to meet the requirements of the specific plant or crop being grown.

By James Hartsfield Contributing columnist

James Hartsfield is an Area Extension Agent specializing in Farm Management serving Cooperative Extension Centers in Sampson and Duplin counties.

