Swine Production class tours Smithfield Plant

The Swine Production class at Sampson Community College had a rare opportunity Wednesday to tour the Smithfield Plant in Clinton (formerly Lundy’s).

The students were provided some general knowledge of the company and given a complete tour of the facility by company representatives. The students were able to understand and see how pork goes from the farm to the fork.

Smithfield is the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer, and the Clinton facility is a vital contributor to our county employing over 1800 workers.