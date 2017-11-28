Pickin’ the beans

Farmers have been in the fields a few weeks now harvesting soybeans. According to the latest agriculture statitistics, released for crop year 2015, Sampson County ranks second in the state for the production of soybeans, with 68,500 acres designated for its grown and harvest.

Farmers have been in the fields a few weeks now harvesting soybeans. According to the latest agriculture statitistics, released for crop year 2015, Sampson County ranks second in the state for the production of soybeans, with 68,500 acres designated for its grown and harvest.