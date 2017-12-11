Graduation ceremony and pig pickin’ to be held for Farm School

KENANSVILLE — The Small Business Center at James Sprunt Community College will hold a special ceremony for those completing the Southeastern NC Farm School. There ceremony will include a pig pickin’ and a graduation where students are given a certificate of completion.

The dinner will take place today, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. in the Boyette Building, Room 113 at James Sprunt Community College. The graduation ceremony will begin immediately fol-low the conclusion of the final class in which students will present their agribusiness plan.

The Farm School is an intense 8-week program that is focused on building and understanding the business side of farming. Topics covered include marketing, budget and finances, making strategic decisions, and best practices.

The next session of the Southeastern NC Farm School will start Jan. 23 and will run until Mar. 13, from 5 to 9 p.m. These classes are free but students will need to register for the class to ensure a seat. To register, visit http://bit.ly/FarmSchool2018 or call the Small Business Center at (910) 275-6203. Dinner is served prior to every class from 5 to 6 p.m., free of charge.