UMO awards NC Peanut Growers Association scholarship

MOUNT OLIVE — Jennifer Murphy of Everetts is the first recipient of the NC Peanut Growers Association Scholarship. Murphy, is a junior majoring in agribusiness at the University of Mount Olive. She is the daughter of Ronnie and Wanda Murphy.

“I am so thankful for this scholarship,” said Murphy. “It means a great deal to me and my family.”

The NC Peanut Growers Association Scholarship provides opportunities for worthy and qualified students who are pursuing majors in agriculture. Recipients must demonstrate strong evidence of personal integrity, moral character, good citizenship, academic promise, and a sincere commitment to attaining an education. Priority is given to students from a farming background with first preference going to a student whose family is engaged in some form of peanut production and/or processing. The $1,000 scholarship is renewable as long as the recipient meets all qualifications.

The NC Peanut Growers Association is located in Nashville, North Carolina. The organization primarily operates in the peanut farm business / industry within the agricultural production – crops sector. The organization has been operating for approximately 64 years. NC Peanut Growers Association is estimated to generate $851,382 in annual revenues.