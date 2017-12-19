Sampson’s Jackson joins Cape Fear Farm Credit

FAYETTEVILLE — Cape Fear Farm Credit recently welcomed Martin Jackson to the team as a Special Asset Loan Officer. With an undergrad degree from NC State, MBA from Methodist University, and previous experience in banking and finance, Jackson has desired a career in agricultural lending.

Born and raised in the Clement community in Sampson County, Jackson grew up on his family’s farm land. He and his wife McKenzie, from Wallace, both have a strong connection to agriculture and own poultry houses of their own. They reside near their family farm land with their two children, Fuller and Campbell.

Jackson said he is honored to be a part of Cape Fear Farm Credit and to have the opportunity to assist those within agriculture, and their families, achieve their goals and dreams.