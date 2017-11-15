Chamber gearing up for holiday events

We as a community have so much to be thankful for this holiday season. Many people come together to give the town wonderful and beautiful events to make lifetime memories with your loved ones. So we encourage you to get out and enjoy this wonderful time of the year with friends, family, and our community.

Join us tonight for our November Business After hours at Southeastern Outdoor Products. There will be food and fun going on with an appearance from the Tin Man himself. This will be networking opportunity you do not want to miss! Come out from 5-7 p.m. to 714 Warsaw Road of Clinton, and bring your business cards and let the Chamber work for you!

Don’t forget to clean out your closet for the 2017 Chamber Coat Closet Project. We are currently collecting coats and will continue until Nov. 30. Drop off your new or gently used coats at one of the drop off sites located throughout Sampson County.

Join in on the holiday cheer at Christmas in the City on Thursday, Dec. 7, in downtown Clinton. Hay Rides, Tree Lighting, Horse Carriage Rides, live Christmas music, and much more will be happening in downtown Clinton that night. So head that way anywhere from 5:30-8:30 p.m. to join in on the holiday cheer.

Lastly, we are currently accepting applications for the 2017 Christmas in Clinton Parade. This year’s parade will be on Dec. 9 in Downtown Clinton at 10 a.m. We are also accepting applications for the Chamber Grant Program. If you have been a Chamber member for at least 2 years and are in need of façade improvements or a capital equipment purchase that could help grow your business, check out this new Chamber Member grant. The grant application is due Nov. 30. For both applications, visit the Chamber’s website at www.clintonsampsonchamber.org.

For more information on any of these upcoming events we encourage you to give us a call at 910-592-6177 or email us at info@clintonsampsonchamber.org.

By Kaitlin Adkins Contributing columnist

Kaitlin Adkins is the executive director for the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce.

