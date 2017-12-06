Chamber gears up for holiday events

This remainder of this week will be filled with Christmas cheer. There are so many festivities throughout the county to partake in from Christmas in the City on Thursday to the Roseboro Christmas parade on Friday and finally the Clinton parade on Saturday. We encourage you and your loved ones to get out and enjoy this holiday season.

Downtown Clinton will be in the festive spirit for the annual “Christmas in the City” today, Dec, 7. Join us in downtown Clinton for the tree lighting celebration at 5:30 p.m. followed by a wide variety of events including museum tours, carriage and hay rides, gingerbread decorating, live entertainment, and much more. We look forward to another great event with an evening full of festive activities.

Join us this Saturday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. for our Christmas in Clinton parade. This parade is truly a staple to our county and is always exciting to watch. Come out early and enjoy breakfast in one of our local restaurants or stay afterwards to visit Santa or finish up your last gifts on your Christmas list.

Come out Monday, Dec. 11, for our December Business After hours with Performance Automotive. Food, fellowship, and light hors d’oeuvres will be going on with “The Grateful Shed” from 5-7 p.m. Get in the holiday spirit with our December After Hours host and let the Chamber work for you!

Keep our local small businesses in mind while finishing up your Christmas shopping. Every penny spent locally is invested in our community! We want to keep Sampson County vibrant and successful, so keep in mind those local businesses and get out to support them!

For any information about how you can get involved or for any information regarding the Chamber please contact us at 910-592-6177 or you can reach us by email at info@clintonsampsonchamber.org.

By Kaitlin Adkins Contributing columnist

Kaitlin Adkins is the executive director for the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce.

