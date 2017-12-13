Chamber ends year with success

The Christmas in Clinton Parade was held this past Saturday, Dec. 9. Despite the rain we had a great turn out and would like to thank everyone that participated and everyone who came out to enjoy the show.

As the 2017 year end is quickly approaching, I would like to personally thank each Chamber Member for their support, involvement, and dedication to the Chamber. We are honored to each that have dedicated monetary resources in order to ensure the Chamber continues our mission of being dedicated to promoting economic growth, a healthy business community and an outstanding quality of life.

Through our member’s support and sponsorship, as the calendar year is drawing to a close, the Chamber is excited to express a few of the 2017 achievements that could not have been possible without the support of many.

• Added 30 new members

• Participated in and/or hosted over 100 Chamber events

• Began our 2017-2018 Adult Leadership Class with 12 Participants and the 2017-2018 Junior Leadership Class with 22 Participants from high schools all over the county

• Offered five business seminars in conjunction with the Small Business Center at Sampson Community College

• Participated in a Chamber of Commerce Conference in Salisbury that taught us new ways to provide benefits for our Chamber Members

• Participated in community events and organizations such as Christmas in the City, Christmas in Clinton Parade, Sampson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Sampson County Economic Development, Clinton Main Street Economic Restructuring, and more

• Collected and distributed nearly 1,000 coats through the 2017 Chamber Coat Closet

• Continued the Chamber Grant program offering $2,000 to Chamber members for facade and capital equipment improvements

• The Young Professionals Organization, a sub-organization of the Chamber has over 100 members from the ages 22 to 45, hosted four events while also volunteering with different community events and organizations

• Helped organize the 2nd annual Sampson County Job Fair in partnership with the Sampson County Agri-Expo Center, NC Career Works, and Sampson County Economic Development

On behalf of the Board of Directors, we again, thank you for your support and dedication to the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce. We look forward to your continued support and involvement in 2018.

For more information about the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, visit www.clintonsampsonchamber.org or call 910-592-6177.

http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Kaitlin-Norris-1.jpg The Clinton-Sampson Chamber Member of the Week is Quality Equipment, LLC. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_John-Deere.jpg The Clinton-Sampson Chamber Member of the Week is Quality Equipment, LLC.

By Kaitlin Adkins Contributing columnist

Kaitlin Adkins is the executive director with the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce.

