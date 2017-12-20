Expo Center updating service provider list

The Sampson County Exposition Center serves as the host venue for special events of approximately 360 clients annually.

As a service to clients who lease space within the facility, the staff of the Sampson County Exposition Center maintains a listing of service providers. This listing includes the contact information of businesses including caterers, florists, decorators, DJ’s/bands, rental companies, audiovisual companies, sound and production companies and other service oriented businesses who work directly with clients that are planning events such as weddings, family reunions, trade shows, concerts, banquets, or other special events.

The staff of the center has begun the process of updating its listing of service providers for the upcoming year. This process includes contacting current service providers requesting updated business information, as well as, notifying the business community of the opportunity to be included as a service provider. Once information is gathered the Sampson County Exposition Center will publish its updated service providers listing that includes the business name, address, and contact information of businesses who offer event services that directly serve the needs of corporate and individual clients who are planning special events.

The information collected is made available to prospective rental clients who are in the planning stages for their proposed event and those individuals that may request information regarding potential service providers. Information is made available to prospective clients online at www.sampsonexpocenterstage.com. Printed versions are also available by contacting the staff of the Sampson County Exposition Center.

All Sampson County businesses are listed free of charge, however those located outside Sampson County may be included at a nominal cost. All service providers must complete all forms and an application to be eligible to be included. Businesses that provide incomplete applications will not be listed.

Forms are available through the Sampson County Exposition Center or online at the center’s website.