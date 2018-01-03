Chamber looking forward to new year

The Chamber is excited to welcome the year 2018. With a lot going on in the first couple of months of the new year we encourage you to get out and get involved in our community! Join us for a Breakfast Before Hours and a ribbon cutting celebration on Friday, Jan. 12, for Burger Express located at 341 Northeast Blvd., Clinton. Join us at 7:30 a.m. for food and networking before work starts.

The planning is in full swing as we invite you to join us on Monday, Jan. 15, as we celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The 18th annual Business Reception is open to the public and a free lunch will be given. Thank you to the many sponsors that have made monetary donations in order to offer this event to the community at no charge. What a great opportunity for the community to reflect and honor Dr. King and his legacy to equality, freedom, and liberty. Again, please join us at noon on Monday, Jan. 15, for the celebration followed by lunch.

Also, save the date for the 48th Annual Chamber Banquet on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Join us as we celebrate 2017 and recognize the recipients of Chamber awards such as: Ambassador of the Year, Small Business Excellence, Entrepreneurial Success, Business Person of the Year, and Outstanding Chamber Member of the Year. We are looking forward to yet another great evening of celebration and reflection. Tickets for the banquet will be available at the Chamber office starting at the beginning of February.

Again, we thank you for your support, dedication, and involvement with the Chamber ensuring that Sampson County truly is a place where you will “like the way we work and you’ll love the way we play.” Join us as we celebrate on Monday, Jan. 15 and Thursday, Feb. 22. For more information about the Martin Luther King event or the annual banquet, visit www.clintonsampsonchamber.org or call 910-592-6177.

By Kaitlin Adkins Contributing columnist

Kaitlin Adkins is the executive director of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce.

