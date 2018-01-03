Nelson joins local First Citizens

Vince Nelson has joined First Citizens Bank as a business banker specializing in agricultural lending. Nelson is based at the office located at 200 Fayetteville St. in Clinton.

Nelson has 12 years of banking industry experience. For the last 10 years, he focused on production agriculture and agribusiness in southeastern North Carolina. Nelson graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. He and his family reside in Clinton.

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, First Citizens Bank serves customers at more than 500 branches in 21 states.