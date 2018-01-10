Chamber kick starts new year

Things are in full swing here at the Chamber. We encourage everyone to jump in and get involved because now is the time!

Our first event in the new year is a ribbon cutting this Friday, Jan. 12, at 7:30 a.m. at Burger Express in Clinton. We will be having Breakfast Before Business with them at 355 Northeast Blvd. Let’s welcome them to Sampson County the right way!

Join us on Monday, Jan. 15, as we celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The 18th Annual Business Reception is open to the public and a free lunch will be given. Thank you to the many sponsors that have made monetary donations in order to offer this event to the community at no charge. What a great opportunity for the community to reflect and honor Dr. King and his legacy to equality, freedom, and liberty. Again, please join us at noon on Monday for the celebration followed by lunch.

Come out for a relaxed evening of business networking and fun at our January after hours with the Sampson Regional Medical Centers Rehabilitation Center and The Center for Health and Wellness. The event will be held next Thursday, Jan. 18, from 5-6:30 p.m. Tour their facilities to see how Sampson Regional Medical Center offers great care right in your neighborhood. Join in on the door prizes and light refreshments at 417 E Johnson St., Clinton.

Also, save the date for the 48th Annual Chamber Banquet on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Join us as we celebrate 2017 and recognize the recipients of Chamber awards such as: Ambassador of the Year, Small Business Excellence, Entrepreneurial Success, Business Person of the Year, and Outstanding Chamber Member of the Year. We are looking forward to yet another great evening of celebration and reflection. Tickets for the banquet will be available at the Chamber office starting at the beginning of February.

What an awesome week within Sampson County and the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce. We strive to serve you and we encourage you to get involved and let the Chamber work for you. We are looking forward to continuing our mission with economic growth and increasing opportunities for the members of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce. Again, if we can be of assistance to you, your business, or organization, please visit www.clintonsampsonchamber.org or give us a call at 910-592-6177.

http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Kaitlin-Norris-1.jpg

By Kaitlin Adkins Contributing columnist

Kaitlin Adkins is the executive director of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce.

Kaitlin Adkins is the executive director of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce.