Chamber celebrates at MLK event

Happy Thursday Chamber friends! We have had a great kick-off to our 2018 year. This past Monday we celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with our 18th annual MLK banquet. We had a wonderful message from Dr. Anderson, Chancellor at Fayetteville State University. Many stayed for a lunch provided by Burney’s Sweets and More after the event was over.

Join us tonight for our January Business After Hours hosted by Sampson Regionals Medical Centers Outpatient Rehabilitation Center and The Center for Health and Wellness. We will be at 405 Beaman Street from 5-6:30 p.m. Come out for a chance to win some awesome door prizes and enjoy some wonderful food!

Save the date for the Chamber’s Annual Celebration on Thursday, Feb. 22. The theme for the night is a Frosty Frolic! On this night we will celebrate our members as well as our nominees and award winners! We will start our cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m.. Reservations will be available at the beginning of February at the Chamber Office.

We hope everyone strives to be active in our community in 2018. We love to see people getting involved with our town and in our events. If you have any questions regarding any of our upcoming events please give us a call at 910-592-6177 or email us at info@clintonsampsonchamber.org

