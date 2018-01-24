Clinton native to be honored for leadership

The East Carolina University Division of Student Affairs will host the 4th Annual Corporate and Leadership Awards Banquet at 6 p.m., March 24 at the Greenville Convention Center.

Forty outstanding ECU alumni will be recognized at the banquet, as the 2018 Class of 40 Under 40 Leadership Award recipients. Clinton’s own Breyon Williams is among the honorees. Williams graduated from the College of Business with a degree in Management Information Systems in 2009. Williams is now Cybersecurity Consultant for Ernst & Young LLP and remains involved with ECU in multiple capacities.

Williams, along with the other 39 honorees were chosen by the 40 Under 40 Leadership Awards Committee, comprised of 10 former 40 Under 40 Leadership Award recipients, alumni, and ECU staff. The committee worked diligently to choose 40 individuals from the diverse and successful group of 154 people nominated for the award.

To receive the 40 Under 40 Leadership Award, nominees must be under the age of 40, have received a degree from East Carolina University, and are now using their ECU experience to make an impact in their respective professions, local communities, and in the world.

Corporate partners who have made tremendous impacts for ECU and its students, as well as individuals who serve as advocates for Student Affairs will also be recognized at the Corporate and Leadership Awards Banquet. You can see a full list of awards and 40 Under 40 Leadership Award honorees at www.ecu.edu/sadevelopment/cla.

This is a ticketed event at the Greenville Convention Center; tickets can be purchased at www.ecuarts.com. The deadline to purchase tickets is March 10. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the event.

For more information contact the Office of Student Affairs Development at (252) 737-4970 or email at sadevelopment@ecu.edu.