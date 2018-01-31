SECU members take advantage of Shred Days

Most people have a variety of sensitive documents or confidential papers they no longer need, but not everyone has a safe and secure disposal option.

State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) offers members a great solution through its statewide Shred Day program. In 2017, the cooperative provided over 120 shred events at branches across the state, with thousands of members taking advantage of the complimentary service. Over 834,862 pounds (417 tons) of shredded material was collected in 2017, a substantial increase of 32 percent over the Credit Union’s previous year’s total.

Staff from SECU’s Snow Hill office, including Vice President Christie Mozingo, assisted members as they waited their turn during the branch event last October.

“We had a great turnout with approximately 75 members bringing boxes filled with confidential papers they wanted to have shredded,” said Mozingo. “Our employees always have a lot of fun at these Shred Days and members absolutely love that their Credit Union is looking out for them.”

SECU has been partnering with Shred-it to offer paper shredding and recycling services for its membership since 2015. Shred Days not only provide members with fee savings, local convenience, and peace of mind that their information has been discarded safely, but also help conserve valuable natural resources.

Data provided by Shred-it for SECU shred events showed a sizeable spike in environmental savings as a result of Credit Union members’ increased participation. In 2017, 417 tons of recycled materials saved 7,096 trees, 1,252 cubic yards of landfill space, 1,669,724 kW of energy and roughly 2.9 million gallons of water – tremendous benefits for our state!

