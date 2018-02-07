Chamber gears up for February events

February has been kicked off into full gear. We are so excited for many events that we are providing for members during this month. Our main goal at the Chamber is to provide opportunities for networking and business to business gatherings for our members. This opens many opportunities and doors for our members.

Join us for our Member of the Week on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Clinton City School. We will meet at 11:30 a.m. to celebrate and connect with them. This is our chance to celebrate a business for the week so come out and support them and make those connections!

Join us tonight for our Business After Hours, Feb. 8, from 5-6:30 p.m. We will be at The Center of Health and Wellness for an evening of door prizes, light snacks, and great networking opportunities. See what the Wellness Center and their Rehabilitation services can offer for you. Bring your business card and see how the Chamber works for you!

February means that our Chamber’s Annual Celebration Banquet is around the corner. Join us on Thursday, Feb. 22, for a night of Frosty Frolic. On this night we will celebrate our members as well as our nominees and award winners! We will start our cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. You can call or email the Chamber today for reservations at 910-592-6177 or info@clintonsampsonchamber.org.

We encourage you all to get involved with the Chamber. We are here to help businesses grow and make those connections. If you have any questions about how to get involved or events we have going on give us a call at 910-592-6177.

The Clinton-Sampson Chamber Member of the Week is Cintas Corporation, who provides over 1 million businesses with products and services for the business.