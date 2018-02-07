Hands-on learning

Local business Prestage Farms provided the Feeds and Nutrition class from Sampson Community college with a visit to a feed mill. Warren Perry of Prestage Farms shared the various aspects of the company with the students as well as details of the summer Work Based Learning credit. Prestage is offering SCC Animal Science students the opportunity to complete paid Work Based Learning credits. Students were then able to take a guided tour of the feed mill. The Livestock and Poultry Technology program at SCC is designed to provide students with real world experiences that will prepare them for when they enter the workforce.

