Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests

12/28 – Richard Ryan Simmons, 31, 290 Dewitt Williams Road, Autryville, failure to appear on driving while impaired and simple possession charges. Bond $2,000; court date Jan. 12.

12/28 – Elvin Reyes Zuniga, 22, 79 Cotton Tail Lane, Clinton, FTA on driving while license revoked charge. Bond $500; court date Jan. 18.

12/28 – Christopher Nelson Corbin, 40, 1848 Minnie Hall Road, Autryville, simple assault. Bond $500; court date Jan. 23.

12/28 – Thomas Anthony Yeisley, 69, 33 Jernigan Trail, Dunn, assault on a female. Bond $500; court date Feb. 12.

12/28 – Alice Victoria Goodman, 57, 4710 Harnett-Dunn Hwy., Dunn, resist, delay and obstruct. Bond $1,500; court date Jan. 16.

12/28 – Christoper Ryan Turner, 25, 7174 Tomahawk Hwy., Harrells, assault on a female. Bond not listed; court date Jan. 30.

Incidents

12/28 – A 9mm semi-automatic handgun valued at $450 and a hunting knife valued at $125 were stolen from a vehicle parked on Dunn Road near Salemburg. No damage reported.

12/28 – Assorted tools, including drills, nail guns, an air compressor, battery chargers, generators and air hoses, valued at well over $6,000, were stolen from a Cannady Road residence near Harrells.

12/28 – A 65-inch LED television valued at $1,349 and an XBox 360 valued at $300 were stolen from a Roseboro Highway residence. Entry was gained when the suspect pried open the back door. No damage was listed.

12/28 – A Toyota Highlander valued at $14,300 was stolen while it was parked on Jones Pond Lane near Newton Grove.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police).Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, begin text with tipcpd.

