Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Jan. 18 — Joshua Smith, 28, of 716 Williams St., Clinton, was charged with two counts of simple possession of marijuana. Written promise; court date is Feb. 19.
• Jan. 18 — Orlando Bell, 21, of 225 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with simple possession of marijuana. Written promise; no court date listed.
• Jan. 20 — James Kimberly Williams, 53, of 711 Sampson St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 22.
• Jan. 20 — James Blake Bradford, 31, of 520 Fayetteville St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Feb. 6.
• Jan. 22 — Vincent Keith Bryant, 49, of 7454 N. U.S. 421 Hwy., Clinton, was charged with carrying a concealed gun. No bond listed; court date is April 25.
Incidents/investigations
• Jan. 22 — Victor Flores of Coats reported his utility trailer broken into, with numerous items taken. Various tools were taken, including 15 cordless drills, six staple guns, a nail gun, a 150-piece tool set, compressor hoses, assorted batteries and chargers. Items were valued at $2,900.
• Jan. 22 — Purdy Enterprises of Matthews, N.C., was victim in a theft of appliance, including a stove and gas heater, valued at $600 total.
• Jan. 22 — Wellie Sutton of Clinton reported the larceny of his 20-foot boat, valued at $10,000. A boat trailer, boat batteries and life jackets were also taken. Those items were valued at $2,320.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.