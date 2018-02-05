Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 2 — Krystal Breanna Martin, 28, of 1773 Robeta Court, Fayetteville, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,500; court date is April 25.

• Feb. 2 — James William Richardson, 36, of 826 Honrine Road, Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrants with nine counts of burglary-forcible entry and seven counts of felony larceny. Bond set at $85,000; court date is Feb. 6.

• Feb. 3 — James Nicholas Rasberry, 37, of 17 Broad St., Wilson, was charged with assault by strangulation. No bond set; court date is Feb. 9.

• Feb. 3 — Jaime Jesus Velazquez-Vazquez, 26, of 907 Jasper St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a child under 12 and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Feb. 21.

• Feb. 4 — Terri Arlinda Pope, 32, of 806 New Hope Church Road, Turkey, was charged on out-of-county warrants with three counts of embezzlement. Bond set at $7,500; court date is March 2.

• Feb. 4 — Wesley Myrick Anderson, 37, of 1697 Halltown Road, Autryville, was charged on out-of-county warrants with hit and run-leaving the scene of property damage and failure to reduce speed. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 5.

• Feb. 4 — Francisco Manuel Buelna II, 41, of 3590 Carroll Store Road, Autryville, was charged with assault inflicting physical injury on a law enforcement officer. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Feb. 9.

Incidents/investigations

• Feb. 1 — Marvin Tew of Clinton reported the theft of a welder tank, valued at $1,200, and power drill and assorted tools, valued at $105.

• Feb. 3 — Manuel Lopez of Faison reported the theft of a window air conditioning unit, valued at $850.

• Feb. 3 — Raymond Davis of Clinton reported a residential break-in, with a 42-inch TV, coffee pot and other assorted items taken. They were valued at $665.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

