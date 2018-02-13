Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Feb. 12 — Antonio Devon Weathington, 33, of 3101 Wilmington Hwy., Harrells, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is April 12.
• Feb. 12 — Waylon Trice Hollingsworth, 34, of 690 Wiggins Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 23.
• Feb. 12 —Charles F. Long, 46, of 2001 Basstown Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Feb. 23.
• Feb. 12 — Polly Draughon Parker, 32, of 110 E. Westbrook St., Wallace, was charged on out-of-county warrants with felony larceny and possessing/concealing stolen property. Bond set at $10,000; court date is March 1.
Incidents/investigations
• Feb. 10 — Jeanne Pope of Clinton reported the theft of various yardwork tools, including an edger, blower, hedger and chainsaw, as well as a walking mower and gas containers. Items valued at $1,467.
• Feb. 12 — The State of North Carolina and North State Environmental were listed as victims of vandalism, reportedly caused by a four-wheeler driving through a construction site on Bass Lake Road. Damage to landscaping and seeding on the ground was estimated at $1,000.
• Feb. 12 — John Toohey of Newton Grove reported a break-in to his barn with a Club Car golf cart and Honda four-wheeler stolen. Each was valued at $1,500.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.