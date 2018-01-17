Posted on by

School back in session

Sampson Community College SGA President, Shadavia Pridgen-Boddie, right, serves cookies and coffee to students returning for spring semester at SCC this week. In addition to the sweet treats, students were asked to provide suggestions in a box with ideas of how to make student life better on campus as the semester goes forward.


