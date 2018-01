The town of Salemburg’s water issues have nothing to do with well water nor contamination of feces and sewage as stated in Wednesday article.

The town is currently awaiting test results as standard procedure for a water line break. The break occurred Tuesday morning, forcing the closure of schools and the call for a boil water advisory.

Results will be released as soon as they are made available.

The Independent apologizes for any confusion Wednesday morning’s article might have caused.