Posted on by

Historic church destroyed

,

Rose Hill United Methodist Church, built in 1920, was destroyed by a fire Monday morning. Matt Barwick, director of Emergency Management for Duplin County, said crews got the call around 8 a.m. that the church, located on East Church St., Rose Hill, was on fire and, when firefighters arrived on scene, the building was fully involved.


Rose Hill United Methodist Church, built in 1920, was destroyed by a fire Monday morning. Matt Barwick, director of Emergency Management for Duplin County, said crews got the call around 8 a.m. that the church, located on East Church St., Rose Hill, was on fire and, when firefighters arrived on scene, the building was fully involved.

Rose Hill United Methodist Church, built in 1920, was destroyed by a fire Monday morning. Matt Barwick, director of Emergency Management for Duplin County, said crews got the call around 8 a.m. that the church, located on East Church St., Rose Hill, was on fire and, when firefighters arrived on scene, the building was fully involved.
http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_fire.jpgRose Hill United Methodist Church, built in 1920, was destroyed by a fire Monday morning. Matt Barwick, director of Emergency Management for Duplin County, said crews got the call around 8 a.m. that the church, located on East Church St., Rose Hill, was on fire and, when firefighters arrived on scene, the building was fully involved.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

7:00 am |    

2017 brought ups, downs

2017 brought ups, downs
6:50 pm |    

Browns Church Road fire claims life of 20-year-old woman

Browns Church Road fire claims life of 20-year-old woman
3:57 pm |    

Suspect pleas in murder case

Suspect pleas in murder case
comments powered by Disqus