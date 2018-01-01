Historic church destroyed

Rose Hill United Methodist Church, built in 1920, was destroyed by a fire Monday morning. Matt Barwick, director of Emergency Management for Duplin County, said crews got the call around 8 a.m. that the church, located on East Church St., Rose Hill, was on fire and, when firefighters arrived on scene, the building was fully involved.

