Correction

Due to a clerical error by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, which sent arrest reports from Jan. 3, 2017, to various media outlets on Jan. 3, 2018, arrests from one year ago were erroneously published in the Jan. 4, 2018, edition of The Sampson Independent. Mistakenly listed among those arrested for various offenses were: Alvaro Hernandez, 34, of Clinton; Bobby Daniel Blake, 31, of Roseboro; Cammie Elizabeth Wright, 25, of Clinton; Dennis Howard Carroll Jr., 35, of Clinton; Rolando Alexander Torres, 23, of Clinton; and Devon Adam Powell, 29, of Clinton. The Independent regrets the error.

