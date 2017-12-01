Warsaw Baptist prepares for cantata

Jerry Ferrell introduces scripture as the Warsaw Baptist Church choir, under the direction of Clinton’s Gloria Edwards, prepares to direct the group in a rehearsal for the church’s Christmas cantata, ‘Forever God is With Us.’ The cantata will be presented, complete with solos, scripture readings, narration and a song combining the voices of the adult and children’s choirs, on Dec. 10 during the 11 a.m. worship service.

