Posted on by

Warsaw Baptist prepares for cantata

, ,

Jerry Ferrell introduces scripture as the Warsaw Baptist Church choir, under the direction of Clinton’s Gloria Edwards, prepares to direct the group in a rehearsal for the church’s Christmas cantata, ‘Forever God is With Us.’ The cantata will be presented, complete with solos, scripture readings, narration and a song combining the voices of the adult and children’s choirs, on Dec. 10 during the 11 a.m. worship service.


Jerry Ferrell introduces scripture as the Warsaw Baptist Church choir, under the direction of Clinton’s Gloria Edwards, prepares to direct the group in a rehearsal for the church’s Christmas cantata, ‘Forever God is With Us.’ The cantata will be presented, complete with solos, scripture readings, narration and a song combining the voices of the adult and children’s choirs, on Dec. 10 during the 11 a.m. worship service.


Jerry Ferrell introduces scripture as the Warsaw Baptist Church choir, under the direction of Clinton’s Gloria Edwards, prepares to direct the group in a rehearsal for the church’s Christmas cantata, ‘Forever God is With Us.’ The cantata will be presented, complete with solos, scripture readings, narration and a song combining the voices of the adult and children’s choirs, on Dec. 10 during the 11 a.m. worship service.

Jerry Ferrell introduces scripture as the Warsaw Baptist Church choir, under the direction of Clinton’s Gloria Edwards, prepares to direct the group in a rehearsal for the church’s Christmas cantata, ‘Forever God is With Us.’ The cantata will be presented, complete with solos, scripture readings, narration and a song combining the voices of the adult and children’s choirs, on Dec. 10 during the 11 a.m. worship service.

Jerry Ferrell introduces scripture as the Warsaw Baptist Church choir, under the direction of Clinton’s Gloria Edwards, prepares to direct the group in a rehearsal for the church’s Christmas cantata, ‘Forever God is With Us.’ The cantata will be presented, complete with solos, scripture readings, narration and a song combining the voices of the adult and children’s choirs, on Dec. 10 during the 11 a.m. worship service.
http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Warsaw1.jpgJerry Ferrell introduces scripture as the Warsaw Baptist Church choir, under the direction of Clinton’s Gloria Edwards, prepares to direct the group in a rehearsal for the church’s Christmas cantata, ‘Forever God is With Us.’ The cantata will be presented, complete with solos, scripture readings, narration and a song combining the voices of the adult and children’s choirs, on Dec. 10 during the 11 a.m. worship service.

Jerry Ferrell introduces scripture as the Warsaw Baptist Church choir, under the direction of Clinton’s Gloria Edwards, prepares to direct the group in a rehearsal for the church’s Christmas cantata, ‘Forever God is With Us.’ The cantata will be presented, complete with solos, scripture readings, narration and a song combining the voices of the adult and children’s choirs, on Dec. 10 during the 11 a.m. worship service.
http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Warsaw2.jpgJerry Ferrell introduces scripture as the Warsaw Baptist Church choir, under the direction of Clinton’s Gloria Edwards, prepares to direct the group in a rehearsal for the church’s Christmas cantata, ‘Forever God is With Us.’ The cantata will be presented, complete with solos, scripture readings, narration and a song combining the voices of the adult and children’s choirs, on Dec. 10 during the 11 a.m. worship service.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:30 pm |    

Seizing the opportunity

Seizing the opportunity
4:29 pm |    

Midway Band earns superior ratings for show

Midway Band earns superior ratings for show
11:22 am |    

Hobbton High Students join CTE Honor Society

Hobbton High Students join CTE Honor Society
comments powered by Disqus