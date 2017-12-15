Warsaw Baptist prepares for the Christmas season

Clinton resident and Warsaw Baptist Church organist Gloria Edwards directs the chancel choir and the children’s choir during the Dec. 10 Christmas Cantata ‘Forever God is With Us.’ Coby Thomas, a deacon at Warsaw Baptist Church, adjusts chrismon’s on the church Christmas tree. Chrisoms are ornaments made from Christian symbols first developed by Frances Spencer and the women of the Ascension Lutheran Church in Danville, Va. Many churches display a Chrismon tree during the Advent and Christmas season decorated with handmade ornaments. Churches who have photos of their cantatas are urged to share them with us at The Sampson Independent. Email them to smatthews@clintonnc.com

Clinton resident and Warsaw Baptist Church organist Gloria Edwards directs the chancel choir and the children’s choir during the Dec. 10 Christmas Cantata ‘Forever God is With Us.’ Coby Thomas, a deacon at Warsaw Baptist Church, adjusts chrismon’s on the church Christmas tree. Chrisoms are ornaments made from Christian symbols first developed by Frances Spencer and the women of the Ascension Lutheran Church in Danville, Va. Many churches display a Chrismon tree during the Advent and Christmas season decorated with handmade ornaments. Churches who have photos of their cantatas are urged to share them with us at The Sampson Independent. Email them to smatthews@clintonnc.com