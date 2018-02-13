Tobacco tray sanitation

Tobacco growers who still have Methyl Bromide will be able to continue using this product for control of greenhouse diseases such as Rhizoctonia and Pythium. This product however is no longer available for purchase, as far as I have been told. The question comes, now, as to what tobacco farmers can use to replace Methyl Bromide for cleaning their trays.

Steam cleaning trays with water heated to 176 degrees F is the next best option. The water temperature at 176 degrees for at least 30 minutes is critical to kill this pathogen. Dry heat alone will not kill the disease. Clorox has shown to poorly control disease, and the worry of chlorine toxicity makes this a risky solution. For best results, trays should be cleaned with water to remove soil and root matter immediately after transporting transplants to the field.

Pictured are tobacco trays being steamed. The trays are being steamed in preparation of seeding the tobacco greenhouses. The trays are placed inside the container and steamed. The doors have just been opened and in the photo you can see the steam coming from the steamer and the trays being moved. (Cindy Ivey|Special to The Independent) http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_tobacco.jpg Pictured are tobacco trays being steamed. The trays are being steamed in preparation of seeding the tobacco greenhouses. The trays are placed inside the container and steamed. The doors have just been opened and in the photo you can see the steam coming from the steamer and the trays being moved. (Cindy Ivey|Special to The Independent)